Summer Youth Program in Houghton

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

HOUGHTON — School may be out for summer, but some students are still learning in Houghton.

Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Programs give students the chance to live on a college campus, meet new people, and possibly find a career path.

This week the program offered 12 different hands-on courses ranging from forensics to photography.

Amanda Jackson, Assistant Director for the center of Pre-College Outreach at Michigan Technological University says, “SYP to me is, it’s really an opportunity for learning, but fun learning. Learning where students get their hands dirty and try and mess up, and that’s okay because there’re no grades at the end of the day. It’s just the opportunity for them to learn and find that group that they can connect with.”

The week-long programs run from mid-June through early August … and are for middle through high school students.