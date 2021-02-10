Super Bowl ad leaves Upper Peninsula off map

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2019 photo shows a Jeep logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide, Thursday, June 18, 2020, because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly. The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years and includes about 2,700 replacement parts. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — As we’ve seen in the past, the Upper Peninsula was left off another geographical map of the United States during a national commercial.

Two teams meeting in the middle and about to reunite for the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/E2wvLGoBu5 — Jeep (@Jeep) February 7, 2021

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jeep aired an commercial starring Bruce Springsteen dedicated “To The ReUnited States of America,” but a piece of the map was missing. The entire Upper Peninsula.

Last year, Mountain Dew mislabeled the Upper Peninsula as a part of Wisconsin during their “DEWnited States” ad campaign, which the company received a lot of backlash for their mistake and issued an apology.