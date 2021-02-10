Super Bowl ad leaves Upper Peninsula off map

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — As we’ve seen in the past, the Upper Peninsula was left off another geographical map of the United States during a national commercial.
During the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jeep aired an commercial starring Bruce Springsteen dedicated “To The ReUnited States of America,” but a piece of the map was missing. The entire Upper Peninsula.
Last year, Mountain Dew mislabeled the Upper Peninsula as a part of Wisconsin during their “DEWnited States” ad campaign, which the company received a lot of backlash for their mistake and issued an apology.
