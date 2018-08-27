Superior Arts Youth Theater hosts acting camp for elementary school children Video

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE -- A different sort of education is happening, thanks to a local non-profit agency that's helping kids get involved in the arts.

Superior Arts Youth Theater is in their final week of acting camp for elementary schoolers.

Each 5 day camp consists of acting games, character exercises, and other basics of acting.

Jalina McClain, Executive Director for the Superior Arts Youth Theater, said, "There's not a lot of support for the arts in schools and stuff. So, our program likes to fill the void for kids who want to express themselves, but haven't really found the way to do it yet. Seeing the kids in the camps day 1 to day 5, it's an exponential growth in them as human beings. They're gaining confidence, they're making new friends, they're learning new things that they never thought they could do before."

The kids will perform 3 short plays and a dance that they learn from the camp on Friday.

The camps are to prepare for SAYT 2018-2019 season. They'll be holding auditions for their Alice in Wonderland production on September 12 and 13.

Visit their website by clicking here, or email them at saytheater.directors@gmail.com