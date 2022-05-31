MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) has announced it will begin accepting grant applications for its fall 2022 funding cycle this week.

The window to submit applications will be open from June 1 through July 1, 2022, with about $150,000 expected to be awarded in grants.

You can find full details on eligibility information and how to apply on the SHF website. The Superior Health Foundation’s Grants Committee will review the applications and will make its recommendations to the SHF Board of Directors at its September board meeting.

SHF hopes to award grants for health-centered projects or equipment purchases in the U.P. Previously, the average fall grant award has been between $10,000 and $15,000.

“In a time of great challenges felt across the Upper Peninsula, we’re so pleased to be in position to award invaluable grant funding to so many deserving non-profit organizations,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation.

SHF’s mission is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, with health education, and with programs and research on preventing illness and promoting health throughout the U.P., with the goal to improve the health of the residents of the U.P.

Since 2012, the SHF has awarded over $4.5 million in grant funding. You can contact the SHF at (906) 225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org for more information.