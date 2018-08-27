Suspect killed, officer injured in shooting

Follow @WJMN_Local3

The Iron Mountain Police Department received a call around 8:45 this morning in reference to a truck that was being driven recklessly near the Boss Snow Plow manufacturing plant.

It was reported that the truck was seen going on the property of Systems Control near Boss Snow Plow.

The truck was unoccupied and parked in the Systems Control parking lot. A short time later IMPD confirmed that the truck and a handgun were stolen from a garage on the North Side of Iron Mountain.

The theft of the truck and gun happened just before the vehicle was reported driving recklessly.

Believing that the unknown armed suspect may have fled into a wooded area, numerous businesses in the area as well as Bay College West were advised to “Lock Down” their facilities. IMPD K-9 Falcon was called to the scene to assist with the search for the suspect.

Just before 10:30 in the morning it was learned that a passenger car was stolen from the Systems Control parking lot. For this reason it was believed that the armed suspect had fled the area in the second stolen car prior to officer’s arrival on scene.

At 10:35 it was reported via 911 that an unknown man driving a car that matched the description of the second stolen vehicle attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint at a residence in East Kingsford.

An IMPD officer who had responded to the area spotted the car on Skidmore Drive where a pursuit occurred. It lasted approximately one minute when the suspect crashed on a private drive off of Skidmore.

At this time the suspect and the IMPD officer exchanged gunfire with both receiving injuries. Back up officers arrived on scene within a minute of the exchange of gunfire. Both the officer and 20-year-old man were treated for their injuries at Dickinson County Hospital.

The officer was treated and release for a head wound and the suspect died from his injuries.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the officer involved shooting. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the attempted armed robber in East Kingsford and the Iron Mountain Police Department is investigating the stolen vehicles and stolen gun complaints.