Take your ID with you when you vote today

As part of standard procedure, voters will be asked to provide identification when they visit thepolls on Election Day.

Poll workers at every precinct will ask voters for a valid federal or state government-issued picture ID, such as a Michigan driver’s license or identification card.

Anyone who doesn’t have an acceptable form of photo ID or failed to bring it with them to the polls still may vote. The person will be required to sign a brief affidavit stating that he or she isn’t in possession of picture ID.

The ballot will be counted with all others onElection Day. Find out more.

A Guide to Voter Identification at the Polls

By law, every Michigan voter must present picture identification at the polls, or sign an affidavit attesting that he or she is not in possession of picture identification.

Prepare for Election Day

Remember to bring an acceptable form of photo identification to the polls on Election Day. If you don't have photo ID you can still vote (see Voting Without Photo ID below).

Your photo ID does not need to have your address on it. In addition, the name on your identification card may be a shorter form of your name. For example, "Bill" for "William" and "Kathy" for "Katherine" are acceptable.

After showing your photo ID to the poll worker and signing the application, you may cast your ballot.

Voting Without Photo ID

If you do not have photo ID, you can still cast a ballot simply by signing an affidavit. The affidavit can be used by:

Voters who do not have acceptable photo ID

Voters who have photo ID but didn't bring it to the polls

Once you sign the affidavit, you may cast your ballot. It will be counted with all other ballots on Election Day.

Getting a State ID Card

If you do not have a driver's license or other acceptable photo identification, you can get a state identification card at your local Secretary of State branch office for $10.

State ID cards are free to individuals who are 65 or older or who are blind. Cards are also free to those who have had driving privileges terminated due to a physical or mental disability.

Proof of identity and residency are required when applying for a state ID card. The fee can also be waived for individuals who present other good cause for a fee waiver. Visit www.Michigan.gov/sos for details on what forms are acceptable in order to prove identity and residency, or call (888) SOS-MICH (767-6424).