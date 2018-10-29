Taking “beautiful” family photos workshop

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Learn how to capture the perfect family photo for the holidays at Bay College’s West Campus.

“Photography: Make Beautiful Family Photos” includes four sessions on November 11 and 19 and December 3 and 10 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. CST. The overall cost is $123 per person.

Students will learn ISO, f-stops and shutter speeds, but the main focus will be adjusting flash to get the perfect holiday and indoor or outdoor lighting.

The instructor, David Heritsch, has been all taking photos for over 40 years. He started as a high school yearbook photographer for Milwaukee Tech High School and has worked his way up to shooting for Sports Illustrated at the Olympics, NBA Finals, and NCAA Final Four Tournaments and commercial clients for TIME Magazine. His favored form of photography is taking snapshots of nature and wildlife.

Anyone who is interested can sign up online at mytraining.baycollege.edu.

If there are any questions feel free to contact Gina Wollner at gina.wollner@baycollege.edu.