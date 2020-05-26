“Taps for Veterans” heard across the Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — On Memorial Day, large gatherings for ceremonies and services were not held to honor military members who are no longer with us.

But, musicians across the country and in the Upper Peninsula sounded off Monday afternoon as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

In the Copper Country thee familiar notes echoed.

“To be honest, they’ve given so much for us,” said Trevor Clark, Music Teacher, Chassell Township Schools.

“I have never been in the military, I have had some family members who have been and they ultimately give the ultimate sacrifice, so we can have the freedoms and abilities to do what we want to today.”

Down to Delta County where the somber song played. Gladstone students and teachers could be heard playing the tune.

“We weren’t doing our Memorial Day service down there,” said Gina Anderson, Band & Choir Teacher, Gladstone High School.

“So, this is a way that we can give back to our community and our own houses and our own yard at this point.”

Anderson said carrying on the tradition of Taps, despite the cancellation of events, is just one way to acknowledge all those who never come home.

“It’s important to give back as a musician. you can do that and it reminds us that with service people, there’s no guarantee that they are coming home ever. There isn’t,” said Anderson.

“Whether a policeman coming home from their shift, no guarantees, fire fighter, we know that from Gwinn too. There is no guarantees, we’ve become complacent with it and so we need to take time out of our day play it for our communities and hopefully people will stop and remember why we have this day today.”

For more of the Upper Peninsula’s participation in “Taps for Veterans”, click here.