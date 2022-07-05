NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Negaunee will begin a project to expand the beach on Teal Lake next week. The project will begin on Monday, July 11, and is expected to last for three weeks, according to an announcement from the city.

The beach will be closed to the public for the full duration of the project. The city posted the following map of the impacted area:

“We are fortunate to have a large section of accessible shoreline along Teal Lake,” said City Manager Nate Heffron. “The shoreline south of the beach will remain open for public access during this project.”

The project is being partially funded by a grant awarded by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development totaling $82,600.

The city included the following details about the expansion:

The project will involve multiple upgrades to the Teal Lake beach shoreline. These upgrades are based on recommendations from the Michigan State University’s Teal Lake Shoreline Climate and Health Adaptation Vision project which was completed in July 2020.

These upgrades include an expansion of the sandy area of the beach from 1000 square feet to 1800 square feet, relocation of the street surface storm water discharge pipes, installation of ADA components (ramp and beach mat), the addition of picnic tables, and some tree plantings.

The overall cost of the project is $107,700, with the city contributing 25 percent of the funding, equaling $25,100.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to not enter the construction zone and seek alternate locations to swim from.