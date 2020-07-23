Teal Lake Jewelry to hold treasure hunt for diamonds, gold in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Diamonds, gold bars, and semi-precious stones. These are some of the items that will be found in seven treasure chests buried across the county.

Each of the chests are valued from $3,000 to $6,000.

Teal Lake Jewelry, based out of Negaunee, is hosting the adventure. After seeing the “Johnny’s Treasure Chest” hunt going on across the state of Michigan, owner Jani Blake decided to have one for residents in the Upper Peninsula.

“We’ve had a lot of fun planning and preparing for it. It’s really exciting,” said Ashley Speaker, the organizer of the Teal Lake Jewelry Treasure Hunt.

The entry to participate is $49 per person. Participants will receive clues via Facebook on August 8 and the hunt will end when the final chest is unburied. There is no limit on how many chests you can claim.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to local school districts.

For more information on the treasure hunt and how to purchase tickets, you can click here.