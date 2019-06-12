Technical Amendments to Auto Insurance Reform Legislation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy Pixabay / MGN Online

LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed House Bill 4397 to make technical amendments to some of the provisions of Senate Bill 1, the bipartisan auto insurance reform bill that passed in the House and Senate on May 24, 2019 and was signed by Governor Whitmer on May 30, 2019.

House Bill 4397 includes technical changes that will ensure key sections of Senate Bill 1 take effect after July 1, 2020. This includes Section 3009 outlining new bodily injury coverage limits and form requirements, Section 3109a requiring an insurer to offer a PIP exclusion for people who chose the $250,000 PIP option and had other qualified health coverage, and Section 3135 allowing for mini-tort claims to pursue up to $3,000 for damages, up from the previous limit of $1,000.

Additionally, House Bill 4397 includes a requirement that physicians conducting an independent medical examination have the same qualifications and specializations as a person's doctor.

House Bill 4397 was sponsored by Representative Jason Sheppard (HD-56).