The 14th annual Great Lakes Rodeo is underway

MARQUETTE — The 14th annual Great Lakes Rodeo is already underway at the Marquette County Fairgrounds and continues through Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to rodeo events, there will be a barn dance, performances, and the Miss Great Lakes Rodeo pageant.

Grace Lundberg, Great Lakes Rodeo Queen 2018 says, “I’ve been going to this rodeo since it started and just being able to represent such a family-based rodeo is just so cool and so exciting. I’ve been involved my entire life. My family has been always around it, so I grew up around it and it’s really inspired me to be a part of it and I’ve had so much fun doing it.”

Tickets at the gate are 12 dollars for adults and 7 dollars for children.

Dads can get in free on Sunday if they are accompanied by their family.