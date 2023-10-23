ROCK, MI (WJMN) – An annual fall tradition in Rock was in full swing Sunday at the Upper Peninsula’s original corn maze.

The sun was shining, the apple cider was flowing and the sound of laughing children filled the air, what a beautiful day to enjoy the UP’s oldest and largest corn maze. The Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch have been delighting families for over 22 years. Lenore Hayes, owner of Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch says that there is so much more than just wandering among the Maize colored Maze.

“The apple slinger is huge, everybody loves to take the hayride to the Outback. And of course, picking up pumpkins is a real big family experience and you’re making memories is truly our business.”

8-year-old Carson managed to successfully navigate both the big corn maze as well as the one for kids.

“I went in Both.” Were they hard?

“Only one was hard, the kid maze wasn’t hard”

6-year-old Cason loved seeing all the animals…his favorite.

“A baby Chicken”

And for 4-year-old Noah, his favorite part of the day was playing on the hay bales.

” I like playing on the hay bales”

Owner Lenore Hayes explains that their corn maze is difficult for some, but, can also be profitable for the participants.

“Yes, it’s really difficult because we play a game in that one and we hide six different punch stations that are placed throughout the corn maze. And that’s where my husband’s architecture and design come in because we also incorporate dead ends. And so it makes it kind of confusing and hard. But once you reach your stations, what they want you to what we want you to do is properly answer the question, punch your ticket, and then unscramble what you’ve punched in there’s a word it’s a mystery word, and then you want to place it on your ticket and then whoever we pick, if they’ve answered it correctly will win. Cash.”

The corn maze is traditionally carved out of the field bearing the name of its sponsor, one year there was even a marriage proposal spelled out in the field. From feeding the animals, including horses and an Alpaca to shooting apples with a giant slingshot, to riding on a hay wagon, there are more than enough activities to keep the whole family entertained all day. This year they have an added bonus, a free 5-pound pumpkin with every ticket. For more information, please visit their website: hayescornmaze.com