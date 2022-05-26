MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Fire Station Cannabsi Co. has revealed the phase one lineup for its first ever Camp Cannabis music festival this fall. Over 30 performers have been confirmed, including headliners The Floozies, Asher Roth, Afroman, and comedian Nimesh Patel.
“We’re so excited to share this lineup,” said The Fire Station co-owners Logan Stauber and Stosh Wasik in a joint statement. “It’s our hope that everyone in the community will appreciate the wide variety of genres and the level of talent that we’re bringing in for our inaugural festival.”
In addition to the above mentioned headliners, the following artists are also planned to perform:
- Adam Carpenter And The Upper Hand
- Alyssa Palmer
- Amy Kaher
- Bachtroy
- Big Trouble
- Blanco Suave
- Chasin Steel
- Chris The Caucasian Cookie
- Conway
- DJ Gino
- DJ Thaddeaus Bloch
- Dusk Harmonic
- Ethan Bott And The Bottlenecks
- Everything Under The Sun
- Frank And Da Beans
- High Waisted Jeans
- Hootie And The Bootie Fish
- Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
- Kiltro
- Mark Lavegood Band
- Marsupials
- Myron Elkis And The Dying Breed
- Not Quite Canada
- PartyBoyLance
- Ramble Tamble
- SP3
- Stormy Chromer
- Strung Together
- Syncem Downloader
- Ty Parkin
- Vincent Schultz
The Fire Station says its will release an additional headlining artist in the coming weeks. Other bands will reportedly be able to compete for a spot to perform at a Digs City Beach Battle of the Bands event during the summer of 2022.
The Fire Station says Camp Cannabis will be the first-ever marijuana event in the U.P. It says the music festival will serve as an opportunity to bring people together in a welcoming, educational and engaging environment centered around music, art, culture and cannabis.
You can purchase tickets for the festival here. A discounted early bird ticket rate will be available until Sunday, May 29.