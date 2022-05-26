MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Fire Station Cannabsi Co. has revealed the phase one lineup for its first ever Camp Cannabis music festival this fall. Over 30 performers have been confirmed, including headliners The Floozies, Asher Roth, Afroman, and comedian Nimesh Patel.

“We’re so excited to share this lineup,” said The Fire Station co-owners Logan Stauber and Stosh Wasik in a joint statement. “It’s our hope that everyone in the community will appreciate the wide variety of genres and the level of talent that we’re bringing in for our inaugural festival.”

In addition to the above mentioned headliners, the following artists are also planned to perform:

Adam Carpenter And The Upper Hand

Alyssa Palmer

Amy Kaher

Bachtroy

Big Trouble

Blanco Suave

Chasin Steel

Chris The Caucasian Cookie

Conway

DJ Gino

DJ Thaddeaus Bloch

Dusk Harmonic

Ethan Bott And The Bottlenecks

Everything Under The Sun

Frank And Da Beans

High Waisted Jeans

Hootie And The Bootie Fish

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Kiltro

Mark Lavegood Band

Marsupials

Myron Elkis And The Dying Breed

Not Quite Canada

PartyBoyLance

Ramble Tamble

SP3

Stormy Chromer

Strung Together

Syncem Downloader

Ty Parkin

Vincent Schultz

The Fire Station says its will release an additional headlining artist in the coming weeks. Other bands will reportedly be able to compete for a spot to perform at a Digs City Beach Battle of the Bands event during the summer of 2022.

The Fire Station says Camp Cannabis will be the first-ever marijuana event in the U.P. It says the music festival will serve as an opportunity to bring people together in a welcoming, educational and engaging environment centered around music, art, culture and cannabis.

You can purchase tickets for the festival here. A discounted early bird ticket rate will be available until Sunday, May 29.