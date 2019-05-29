The future of the Presque Isle Power Plant

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE — The Marquette City Commission met to discuss the Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corporation’s plan for the Presque Isle Power Plant.

The update also involved the new generation plants in Negaunee and Baraga. These two new natural-gas fired generation facilities will become commercial operational on Thursday.

Richard Rayborn, Director of Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corporation said, “We’re working right now to shut down the facility. We’re about to go through a hazardous waste abatement study that should be completed by the end of the year. So we’ll be working on any hazardous waste abasement for 2020.“

In 2021, the UMERC expects to figure out what they will do with the actual site.

Currently, they are unsure what the plan is for the property, but foresee tearing the property down.