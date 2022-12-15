MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A new law affecting veterans’ health benefits was the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting just for veterans Thursday night.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain hosted an informational session at Bay College West in Iron Mountain.

The town hall’s focus was the recently signed PACT ACT, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The new law no longer requires the veteran to prove an illness or disability was caused by their exposure to hazardous material or conditions but recognizes up front the connection of dozens of illnesses and disabilities to locations and duties served by vets around the world. On hand at the town hall meeting were VA representatives who answered questions and explained the process for filing a claim under this new law.

VA public affairs officer Robert Wollenberg says that Thousands of UP veterans and their families could be positively impacted by this landmark legislation.

“The pact act, Said Wollenberg. “Was passed into law August 10. And it adds presumptives within the VA so that if a person was in the wrong place at the wrong time, then things that they may have gotten due to chemical exposures, sound exposures, things of that nature. That then becomes assumed that their whatever their illness is, is connected to that location they were at.”