MARQUETTE — The public got a sneak peek today of the completed Phase One portion of the Northern Center.

Elizabeth Peterson, Northern Center Sales Manager said, “Where we are standing now used to be the explorer wing of the University Center. We completely took that whole wing down and added four ballrooms.”

Those four ballrooms can be turned into a single banquet hall that can seat up to a thousand people. The $22.3 million dollar Northern Center will serve as the premier conference center for the U.P.

Peterson said, “A conference center that can host large events, that can host events that have different needs for different spaces and so we’re excited to bring that and to really be a part of the community with that.”

A crown jewel of the facility is the new and improved bookstore. But students won’t be the only ones allowed to utilize the new space.

“The University Center was outdated. It needed to be renovated and I think there was a need in the community for a conference center and so we are lucky and we were able to get funding and have this renovation project on our campus,” said Peterson.

The rest of the Northern Center should be completed this fall and will include a quick-service restaurant and student activity zone, along with additional meeting rooms and gathering spaces.

For more information regarind the Northern Center renovation, click here.