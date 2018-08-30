The President Trump factor in Michigan's Nov. election

Eric Thayer-Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump signs an executive order.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order.

The November election is a little mor than two months away. There are reportedly some Democrats hoping Republicans rely on President Trump being a factor.

President Donald Trump is not on the ballot in Michigan but everything he does is a potential X factor in statewide and legislative races this fall.

For example, his latest controversial handling of the death of Senator John McCain has some Republicans running for office worried about veteran blow back from his comments or lack of saying.

As one House Republican put it, "This stuff is beginning to pile up."

Republicans however have nothing to worry about when the Vice President comes to town.

But Democrats are elated to have the President come to Michigan which he is expected to do.

East Lansing Senator Curtis Hertel who is running the Democratic campaign for the state Senate says, "The President is helping us more than them."

Mr. Hertel reports there are 13 seats in the state Senate all held by Republicans and the internal polling data suggests that Mr. Trump does not get 50% of support in any of those districts.

To underscore the Trump Republican candidate for Governor Bill Schuette selected west Michigan running mate Lisa Lyons is because she's stronger than Mr. Trump in Kent County and that side of the state.

Republican Senator Mike Kowall ran unsuccessfully for Congress and he says the President was an issue Oakland County.

He says I left his name out of my literature and one voter told me, "I'm voting for you."

On the other hand hooking your wagon to the President is a winner in some sections of the state especially up north.

While Mr. Schuette shows no signs of downplaying his trump endorsement Republican candidate for Attorney General Tom Leonard has said when asked about Mr. Trump: "I'm staying focused on state issues."