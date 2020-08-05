The race for Michigan’s First Congressional District, Bergman vs. Ferguson

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – After Tuesday’s primary, we now know that Dana Ferguson will be the Democratic candidate running against Incumbent Republican Jack Bergman in the November General Election for Michigan’s First Congressional District.

The district serves the entire Upper Peninsula and 16 counties below the bridge and part one downstate as well.

Bergman, a retired Lt. General of the United States Marine Corps ran unopposed for the Republican Party in Tuesday’s election and released the following press release on Wednesday:

Bergman of Watersmeet will take on another Yooper, Dana Ferguson of Negaunee.

“I’m a third generation Yooper,” said Ferguson. “Both of my parents are from Marquette County. I became a dad at a young age and that got me into the construction field. That’s what my dad’s business was. I got my bachelors in economics and afterwards, I continued in the construction field for quite a while until the recession hit. My dad’s business had to shut its doors. Then I went back to school. I got my masters in public administration and after that I continued in the construction industry. I was a carpenter, eventually joining the carpenters union.”

Ferguson won the Democratic nomination Tuesday night over Linda O’Dell by claiming about 64-percent of the votes.

“We feel pretty amazing right now actually,” said Ferguson. “The turnout was very encouraging. The results were what we were hoping for. I don’t know if were that optimistic, but I think it shows that the approach that we’ve taken really worked, really resonated with people.”

Ferguson says from now until the election he plans on reaching out to more votes and believes his background will help him in his campaign.

“I’m familiar with the struggles and challenges that the people face here in this district,” said Ferguson. “Whether it’s small business owners, or single parents or people struggling to find healthcare or just trying to pay their bills. And I think it’s not just about empathy or knowing what people are going through, but it’s about the ability to communicate with these people.”

Local 3 News will keep up to date with this race as the election continues.

For more information on Bergman’s campaign, click here.

For more information on Ferguson’s campaign, click here.

