MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The American Red Cross is planning to hold multiple blood donation drives in the U.P. and northern Wisconsin in the coming weeks. While the Red Cross says it is grateful to the hundreds of thousands of people who have donated thus far in 2022, donated blood has a limited shelf life and must be constantly replenished to maintain a readily available blood supply.

The following events are planned through April 22, 2022:

Michigan:

Delta County:

Escanaba

3/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

4/5/2022: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Escanaba High School, Escanaba High School, 500 S. Lincoln Rd.

4/12/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bay College, 2001 N Lincoln Road

4/13/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

_______________

Dickinson County:

Kingsford

4/7/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton

4/12/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton

_______________

Gogebic County:

Bessemer

4/20/2022: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bessemer High School, 100 W Lead St

Ironwood

3/30/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Memorial Building, 213 S Marquette St

Watersmeet

3/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lac Vieux Desert Health Center, Lac Vieux Desert Health Center, N5241 US-45

_______________

Iron County:

Iron River

3/31/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 800 Selden Rd

_______________

Menominee County:

Carney

4/14/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Carney Evangelical Free Church, 52 Church Street

Menominee

4/20/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Menominee High School, 2101 18th Ave

_______________

Ontonagon County:

Ewen

3/31/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ewen-Trout Creek Schools, 14312 Ewen Airport Road

Wisconsin:

Marinette County:

Coleman

3/24/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Coleman Elementary School, 347 Business 141 N

Crivitz

4/18/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., New Life Church, 115 US-141

Marinette

3/29/2022: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St Thomas Aquinas Academy, 1200 Main Street

4/5/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., NWTC Marinette, 1601 University Drive

4/6/2022: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Marinette High School, 2135 Pierce

4/13/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Marinette Faith Lutheran Church, Faith Lutheran, 4009 Irving St.

Peshtigo

4/22/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 350 N Stephenson Ave

Wausaukee

4/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Augustine, 507 Church S

The Red Cross says all who donate between April 1-18 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus after vaccination or past exposure, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Plasma from routine blood, platelet, and plasma donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

You can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).