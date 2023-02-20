MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette City Commission has released data collected from the recent survey in preparation for updating the city’s master plan. It comes as no surprise that affordable housing and the protection of Marquette’s natural assets like the lakeshore and Presque Isle garnered the highest level of concern. The survey, which received over 3600 responses is a way to better understand and pinpoint areas and topics that are important to those who live, work, and visit Marquette. Other areas that the city will address are maintaining a vibrant downtown, public transit, and the protection of Marquette’s neighborhoods. We spoke to Marquette Mayor, Cody Mayer, who was very pleased with the outcome of this first survey.

“We’re really excited about the results we had from our first survey consulting team, you know, they’ve worked with communities of a similar size before, and they were telling us 500 to 1000 was normal and we had over 3600 responses. In our first survey and we had our open house shortly after that and had over 500 members of the public show up the really great results so far and the top trends that we’re seeing, I don’t think would surprise anyone it’s pretty much in line where I think all of us, we’re assuming we would be.” Said, Mayer.

The City Commission also voted to explore a possible sale of a parcel of land at the corner of Lakeshore Blvd. and US 41. The mayor was quick to point out that its lakeshore Blvd. address is a bit misleading, as most of the property is located along US-41. The mayor also noted that the site is contaminated from the earlier commercial use of the property, and no definitive plan has been made.

“All we really approved at our last meeting was allowing the city manager to evaluate the parcel in the property and consider some of the sales and just bring a recommendation back to us.” Said Mayor Mayer, “We don’t even know what the size or scope of potential development is going to be at either we don’t have any architectural renderings. But depending on the size or scope of what a project could look like, we’ll have buffers to make sure the bike path and natural tree line there and our you know, our beach are completely unaffected by it.”

The vote to investigate selling the parcel was 5 to 1, with City Commissioner Jenna Smith the only no vote.