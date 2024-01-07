MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – Love was in the air today at The Ojibwa Casino in Marquette, the ballroom was filled with happy couples who were waiting to say I Do and vendors looking for the same answer. After a 2 year hiatus due to COVID, the bridal expo is back and bigger than ever. Nearly 50 vendors were on hand offering everything from DJ services, catering, venue selection, and even place settings. There is a lot that goes into a wedding and you could find it all at the expo. Future groom Bernard Penegor and his fiancé Sarah stopped in to check out catering options but found some other wedding essentials they didn’t know about.

“There are some things that we are going to try to incorporate within our wedding probably from different vendors here that we didn’t see on websites.”

“We just seen a lot of venues and catering ideas and a lot of DJ and like add-on stuff. There’s actually a really particular thing over there that we found really interesting. And so, I think we’re going to try to incorporate that in and just, you just say even some decorating ideas that we got from other pictures that we’ve seen.”

There was some new wedding tech on display like this 3D photo booth, which Heather Kremski, owner of Enchanted Evermore Photography says is the only one of its kind in the UP

“It’s a 360 photo booth, I am the only one through the UP that provides one of those so instead of just standing in front of a photo booth and taking the photos, they stand on my booth, and it does little boomerang videos, all the guests get to download it for free, and they can go on it as many times they want as a reception, so it’ll be a unique aspect to their wedding.” Said Kremski.

Although her wedding is still a ways off Claire from Marquette enjoyed all the food options.

“There’s been really good food really good food, a lot of different like entertainment options, but yeah, I’ve enjoyed the food a lot.” Said Claire.

Over At Level Up Entertainment, it’s all about the party and having fun.

“We’re the self-described party DJs. If you want to make sure that your event feels a little more like a party for your friends and family instead of a stuffy kind of situation where you’re gonna get a guy who sits behind the booth pushes play and doesn’t interact with the crowd that is not us.” Said Peano.

And after the party Fresh Coast Wellness table has something for those who may have partied a little too hard. Owner Lacy Williams explains how they can help.

“So, one of our most popular infusions that we do for our wedding groups is going to be our hangover IV. Explained Williams. ‘It’s called the remedy, and we recommend people doing it before the wedding to prevent the hangovers, but they can certainly come crawling in afterward if they need our help.” The Afternoon concluded with a fashion show of wedding gowns and tuxedos. If you missed the show you can get a full list of vendors. Information is available on our website. Abrideschoiceup.com