UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation opened the majority of its roadside parks throughout the state on Thursday. MDOT runs 85 parks in Michigan, with many operating seasonally from the spring until late October.

14 parks in the U.P. remain closed due to weather conditions. MDOT says they hope to open them during the month of May once weather permits.

The following parks are still closed at this time:

Alger County

Deer Lake Roadside Park on M-28

Kiva Roadside Park on US-41

Scott Falls/Rathfoot Roadside Park on M-28

Grand Island Harbor Scenic Turnout on M-28

Au Train Roadside Park on M-28

Baraga County

Tioga Creek Roadside Park on M-28

Canyon Falls Roadside Park on US-41

Baraga Cliff Roadside Park on US-41

Keweenaw County

Esrey Roadside Park on M-26

Hebard Roadside Park on M-26

Great Sand Bay Roadside Park on M-26

Snow Gauge Roadside Park on M-26

Luce County

Old Flowing Well Roadside Park on M-28

Schoolcraft County

Schoolcraft County Manistique River Roadside Park on M-77

For parks that have opened, MDOT adds that visitors should not expect drinking water to be turned on at all parks until annual testing and treatment of park water systems is completed. This is expected to be completed in mid-May.

Additionally, the St. Ignace Rest Area on southbound I-75 remains remain closed due to construction. MDOT expects the rest area to reopen in early May.

You can find a full map of MDOT’s parks here.