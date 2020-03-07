Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center partner to prevent veteran suicide

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center are teaming up to raise awareness and prevent veteran suicide.

“We know that on average 20 veterans die by suicide every day and of those, 14 never step foot in the VA, so our involvement with our community partners and outreach is an integral part of suicide prevention because we can’t do it all alone,” said Mary Campbell, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

“So, Thomas Theatre Group for the 3rd year in a row is running their public service announcements ahead of every single movie all the screens, on all 3 locations, so that’s allowing us to get our information to a lot of people all at one time,” said Campbell.

Also at all three Thomas Theatres, soft drinks will have a Veterans Crisis hotline label as well as offering senior rates for veterans who show their military ID.

“We think it’s important as a family, as a company, and as an individual to help support all the veterans that we have here in Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Niagra, and Dickinson County, but that VA hospital supports a lot of people, all throughout the Upper Peninsula, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin because the next closest VA hospital is in Milwaukee so that Veterans Memorial Hospital is very important in our community and we think it’s a no brainer to help support the veterans with our community to bring awareness and we are happy to do so,” said Thomas Andes, CEO & President, Thomas Theatre Group.

Oscar G. Johnson has a lot of opportunities for veterans to get the help that they need during these trying times.

“So we just want you to know that you are not alone,” said Campbell.

“There are resources, there are services, whether it’s through the VA or our communities. The veteran’s crisis line is a great resource. It’s run 24-7, there’s always somebody whose going to take the call. Again, if it’s just chatting or wanting to do it on instant messaging, that we want you to know that you are not alone and our community supports you.”