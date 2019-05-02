Thousands in Rural Michigan to Receive Broadband Access, Higher-Speed Internet
Like Local 3 News on Facebook:
Washington - Congressman Jack Bergman issued the following release after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the expansion of the universal services fund, which will provide high-speed broadband access to over 5,000 Michiganders in rural areas:
"This announcement by the FCC further highlights the Trump Administration's commitment to expanding rural connectivity. One of the greatest challenges inhibiting growth in communities across Michigan is the lack of reliable and affordable high-speed broadband. From childhood education to running a business, closing the digital divide in our rural communities is essential to the success of First District residents," said Bergman.
In December 2018, the FCC adopted new rules that will foster increased investment in private companies deploying 25/3 Mbps service that would have otherwise only received 10/1 Mbps service This week the FCC announced an additional 5,089 household in Michigan are slated for 25/3 broadband build-outs. This brings the total number to of households to 14,560.
The entire FCC announcement can be found HERE.
More Stories
-
Climate Action Now Act Would Combat Climate Change, Support…
-
The Negaunee Male Chorus will be hosting their spring concert this…
-