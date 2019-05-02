Thousands in Rural Michigan to Receive Broadband Access, Higher-Speed Internet Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Washington - Congressman Jack Bergman issued the following release after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the expansion of the universal services fund, which will provide high-speed broadband access to over 5,000 Michiganders in rural areas:



"This announcement by the FCC further highlights the Trump Administration's commitment to expanding rural connectivity. One of the greatest challenges inhibiting growth in communities across Michigan is the lack of reliable and affordable high-speed broadband. From childhood education to running a business, closing the digital divide in our rural communities is essential to the success of First District residents," said Bergman.

In December 2018, the FCC adopted new rules that will foster increased investment in private companies deploying 25/3 Mbps service that would have otherwise only received 10/1 Mbps service This week the FCC announced an additional 5,089 household in Michigan are slated for 25/3 broadband build-outs. This brings the total number to of households to 14,560.

The entire FCC announcement can be found HERE.

Over 106,000 rural homes and small businesses in 43 states will get access to improved broadband service due to recent FCC reforms to the Universal Service Fund.

“Today’s announcement means that many more rural Americans will have access to high-speed broadband service that will enable them to fully participate in the digital economy—entrepreneurship, telemedicine, precision agriculture, online education, and more,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “This is yet another example of how the FCC is working hard to close the digital divide.”

Pursuant to new rules adopted by the Commission last December, a total of 186 companies participating in the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM) program have accepted $65.7 million in additional annual support over the next decade. In return, these carriers have committed to deploying 25/3 Mbps service to 106,365 homes and small businesses that would have otherwise only received slower 10/1 Mbps service.