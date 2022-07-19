MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that three people have been arrested in connection to a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking investigation. The sheriff’s office says a search warrant was executed by Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives with the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team on Monday, July 18.

A 33 year old Munising man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule 4 narcotic. A 34 year old Wisconsin man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and had outstanding warrants. A 51 year old Menominee woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

The two men are currently lodged at the Menominee County Jail. Names of the men are currently being withheld pending their arraignment in 95A District Court. The sheriff’s office says the woman was cited/released and issued an arraignment date. Her name will also be withheld pending arraignment.

Detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department, Menominee Police Department, and Detectives with UPSET also assisted in the investigation. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee Police Department K9s were deployed for assistance with locating narcotics.