MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Three men have been arrested following an investigation into stolen mail from a Marquette County business.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers from the MSP Negaunee Post were notified on May 22, 2023, of a vehicle suspected to be involved in stealing mail from a local business.

MSP searched multiple parking lots in the Marquette area and discovered the vehicle at a local hotel.

A search warrant was executed at the hotel, leading to the arrest of three suspects:

Demarcos Miller, 20-yr-old man from Atlanta, Georgia.

Traveon Reese, 28-yr-old man from Atlanta, Georgia.

Demetric Steele, 22-yr-old man from Atlanta, Georgia.

While executing the search warrant, troopers discovered stolen checks from multiple states along with other components used to commit check fraud. The three suspects were arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

The three suspects were charged with multiple felonies and were arraigned on May 23 in the 96th District Court. MSP says an additional investigation remains ongoing.

Troopers were assisted by the Chocolay Township Police Department and the Marquette City Police Department.