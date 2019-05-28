Three men to be ordained at St. Peter Cathedral

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE-- Three seminarians of the Diocese of Marquette will be ordained by Bishop John Doerfler during a special Mass on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. ET at St. Peter Cathedral in Marquette. Deacon Michael Kowalewski is set to be ordained a priest, while Brother Romeo Cappella and Thomas Merkel will be ordained deacons (transitional). The Mass is open to the public and all are welcome.

Deacon Kowalewski, a Rhode Island native, was ordained a transitional deacon on Jan. 11, 2019 by Bishop Doerfler. He was accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese of Marquette in 2013 for the Companions of Christ the Lamb in Paradise, Mich. to prepare to be a religious order priest. He studied for two years at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit and spent two years serving in parishes in L'Anse, Baraga, and Assinins.

In 2016, he continued his studies for the priesthood for the Diocese of Marquette, now studying to be a parish priest. Deacon Kowalewski has completed his studies at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wis. His home parish is Sacred Heart Parish in L'Anse. He is the son of Tony and Sheryl Kowalewski.

Brother Cappella is originally from the Lower Peninsula town of Southgate. He began his studies at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit in 2010 as a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Detroit. However, in 2015, he discerned religious life with the Companions of Christ the Lamb, and became a seminarian for the Diocese of Marquette. He has completed his studies at Sacred Heart Major Seminary this spring.

Merkel, an Upper Peninsula native from St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish in Iron Mountain has been a seminarian for the diocese since 2015. Following his diaconate ordination, Merkel will continue his studies at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit. God willing, Merkel along with Brother Cappella, will be ordained to the priesthood next year.