Three U.P. airports to receive over $8.7 million in safety and infrastructure grants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sawyer Fun Day VO_1470448220722.jpg

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJMN) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Michigan:

  • $1,957,480 to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport for infrastructure improvements and a zero emissions vehicle.
  • $1,848,736 to Delta County Airport to install an emergency generator and rebuild runway lighting.
  • $1,915,654 to Bishop International Airport in Flint to rebuild perimeter fencing and reconfigure an existing taxiway.
  • $3,786,194 to Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn to improve utilities and expand a building.
  • $3,067,462 to Ford Airport in Iron Mountain to rehabilitate a runway, taxiway and other airport surfaces, including sealing.
  • $2,000,000 to the State of Michigan for airports throughout the state.
  • $58,500 to Presque Isle County Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.
  • $72,420 to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City for infrastructure improvements and a zero emissions vehicle. 

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story