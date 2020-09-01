Three U.P. airports to receive over $8.7 million in safety and infrastructure grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJMN) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Michigan:

$1,957,480 to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport for infrastructure improvements and a zero emissions vehicle.

$1,848,736 to Delta County Airport to install an emergency generator and rebuild runway lighting.

$1,915,654 to Bishop International Airport in Flint to rebuild perimeter fencing and reconfigure an existing taxiway.

$3,786,194 to Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn to improve utilities and expand a building.

$3,067,462 to Ford Airport in Iron Mountain to rehabilitate a runway, taxiway and other airport surfaces, including sealing.

$2,000,000 to the State of Michigan for airports throughout the state.

$58,500 to Presque Isle County Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.

$72,420 to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City for infrastructure improvements and a zero emissions vehicle.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

Latest Stories