Three vehicle crash

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE– Marquette Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a three-vehicle personal injury crash on US-41 west near Northwoods Drive in Marquette Township.

Shirley Evelyn Ford, 93, of Negaunee was driving a 2015 Chevrolet 4-door on a private drive between Lowes and Gordon Food Service. Ford stopped at the stop sign then proceeded to turn left into oncoming traffic while attempting to cross into the east lane on US-41. Ford sideswiped a Lincoln traveling westbound on US-41 driven by Mary Ann Carriere, 78 of Marquette. Ford continued on and went head-on into a Ford pickup truck operated by Melissa Salminen, 41 of Marquette.

Ford was citied for Fail to Yield the Right of Way. Ford complained of minor injuries and sought her own treatment. Salminen was transported to UP Health Systems by Marquette Township EMS. Carriere was uninjured.

Assisting deputies at the scene was the Michigan State Police Marquette Township Fire and Rescue.