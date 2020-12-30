Tomorrow’s Talent; virtual job shadowing initiative

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Students in the Upper Peninsula have an opportunity to participate in a virtual job shadowing series through May 2021.

Michigan Technological University’s Center for Educational Outreach, Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!, the MiSTEM Network, Career and Technical Education (CTE) directors, intermediate school districts (ISDs), and several colleges, universities, and businesses developed “Tomorrow’s Talent” to give students a virtual look at different career paths.

Upper Peninsula educators, workforce developers and business leaders will show their work through five to ten minute videos. Careers in manufacturing, business/entrepreneurship, health sciences, technology, engineering, trades, and environmental sciences will be highlighted.

The program is free for middle and high schoolers to participate in. It’s intended to offer an alternative to in-person job shadowing that may not be occurring due to COVID-19.

Series videos can be found at Michigan Technological University’s website. Businesses or educators interested in participating can contact outreach@mtu.edu.

