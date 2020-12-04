Toys for Tots still accepting new, unwrapped toys

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Toys for Tots is accepting donations of new and unwrapped toys until December 12 at participating locations and accepting monetary donations online or by mail at 9687 US Highway 41 Champion, MI 49814.

Tracey Tippett, Toys for Tots coordinator in Marquette County, says they moved up their deadline this year for toy collection.

“Because of where Christmas fell and where all the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul store they upped their timeline too for doing their distributions so we had to up our deadlines,” said Tippett. “We are picking up the toys locally in all the areas December eleventh and twelfth.”

Tippet says if you want to drop off a toy after that there will still be a few places for that. Tippet says you can also donate money online. She says they have received fewer toys this year and more monetary donations.

“Some of the businesses when they said, ‘hey, we’re not getting much foot traffic and so we don’t think we can do a box,’ they did send checks or cash donation to me,” said Tippett. “You know, which is fine because we turn that around, it goes in our account and we go toy shopping with it.”

All of the toys that they collect are given to children in Marquette County. They shop at Meijer, Target, Walmart and Menards for toys with the cash donations they receive. This year, Tippett anticipates more toys being needed than last year.

“Last year we helped over 1,300 so you can expect that number to increase greatly,” said Tippet. “I would almost guess over 1,800 pushing 2,000 children this year.”

To donate toys you can bring them to a participating business. You can also donate online at the Toys for Tots website. For questions or to make a donation, you can find contact information on the toys for tots website as well.

