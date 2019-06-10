TRAFFIC ALERT: Portage Lake Lift Bridge maintenance and testing

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be conducting routine scheduled maintenance and testing of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock this week, requiring bridge lifts and lane closures.

Evaluation of structural, mechanical and electrical components on the bridge is scheduled for today through Thursday, June 10-13.

This work will require several brief bridge lifts, up to 15 minutes each. These lifts may occur between 9 and 11:30 a.m., between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., and after 7 p.m. each day.

Closures will affect vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.