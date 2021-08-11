Transportation grants awarded to villages and small cities for road repair

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – $3.7 million in road funding grants will be awarded to 25 villages and cities with populations less than 10,000 people across the state through the Transportation Economic Development fund (TEDF), Category B – Villages and Small Cities.

“Today’s transportation grants will help us fix the damn roads in villages and small cities across Michigan as we continue our economic jumpstart and put people back to work,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “With these dollars, communities can get started on fixing their roads to meet their most critical infrastructure needs at the local level right now. I look forward to making further investments in our roads and bridges under our Rebuilding Michigan plan and using the influx of federal dollars headed our way under the proposed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help people get to work, pick their kids up from school, or take the family on a road trip without worrying about blowing a tire or cracking an axle.”

The awards range from $34,000 to $250,000 for road resurfacing, culvert replacement, pavement crack sealing and shoulder paving. Communities that will receive road funding grants include:

Munising

Potterville

Mt. Morris

Reading

East Tawas

Galesburg

Morenci

Ishpeming

Bangor

Ecorse

Sterling

Bellevue

Pigeon

Pewamo

Hanover

Cement City

Pinckney

Edmore

Marion

Peck

Akron

Gagetown

Reese

Decatur

Manchester

See www.Michigan.gov/TEDF for the project list and details. The program was established by state Legislature in 2018 and is administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation, TEDF. Category B – Villages and Cities is a stop-gap program to help fund road projects in small communities. Projects were selected partially because they are paired with planned infrastructure work, coordinated with other road agencies, focused on extending the useful life of the road and lacked other funding sources.

The TEDF was enacted in 1987, reauthorized in 1993 and helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products. Category B, the “Community Service Infrastructure Fund,” grants provide $3 million a year through 2023. More details about the individual grants and information about the program are available online at www.Michigan.gov/TEDF.