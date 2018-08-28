Travel Marquette celebrates 6 months with new Executive Director Video

MARQUETTE COUNTY -- Travel Marquette is celebrating 6 months with their new Executive Director, Susan Estler.

Though she's only been here since March, she's already helped create a strategic plan for Travel Marquette - which will help improve marketing strategies and focus on sustainability.

Susan worked nearly 20 years in the tourism industry before moving to Marquette from Pennsylvania, and says she loves the sense of community in the Upper Peninsula.

"Well it's definitely been exciting starting here at Travel Marquette. Certainly a lot of things to do and a lot of things to see throughout the county," Susan said. "So, my husband and I have been enjoying exploring the county and the U.P., getting familiar with the area. And, we're having a great time here."

Susan says she hopes to enhance the visitor's experience by working with Pure Michigan and other community members to focus on tourism in Marquette County.

Learn more about Travel Marquette and their initiatives by clicking here.