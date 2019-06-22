Travel Marquette completes market research study

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Travel Marquette recently completed an extensive research study that focused on achieving key objectives to identify current market segments and understand spending levels as well as emerging and target segments that will help Travel Marquette to utilize a reliable annual impact model to drive strategy and measure results.

Under the leadership of Executive Director, Susan Estler, with the support of the Travel Marquette Board of Directors, Young Strategies, Inc. (YSI) was enlisted to develop, collect, and evaluate the research. Travel Marquette worked with nine industry partners as well as its 22 member properties to share the questionnaire.

As a result, 1652 surveys were collected, which included 492 from current Marquette residents.

“This research will serve as the foundation for marketing our area as we now have a better understanding of who our visitors are, what they do, and how we can continue to grow in a positive and productive manner that improves the economic viability of the area,” stated Susan Estler, Executive Director, Travel Marquette.

The key findings from the survey include the identification of the average travel party to Marquette County which has typically consisted of middle-aged adults or families with children, all groups have an average of 2 to 4 people in their party. The majority of respondents drive to Marquette County from a 3 to 8-hour radius. However, visitors responding represented 36 states as well as Canada, Germany, and Mexico.

It was also determined that the average spending for a leisure travel party was $779. Those who visited but stayed with friends or family spent an average of $529, and daytrippers spent $181 on average. This reflects industry trends which supports research that overnight visitors spend approximately 3 times as much as those who visit for the day.

In addition, the overall trip satisfaction for visitors to the County was very high with an average rating of 4.84 out of 5 and a 92% rate of a return trip for overnight leisure travel visitors.

Visitor amenities that rated highest among all segments were the variety of outdoor experiences, environmental sensitivity, and unique local dining. In addition to unique local dining, the other top activities of interest to overnight leisure visitors were driving/sightseeing, craft breweries, hiking, and shopping.

Beyond utilizing and applying the research to guide its marketing strategies and event support, Travel Marquette intends to work with its lodging members as well as other stakeholders to continue to lead the conversation and direction in the development of a positive and sustainable growth strategy while recognizing the voices of the community.

“We were pleased to see that of the 492 Marquette County residents, 91% felt tourism has a high or extremely high level of importance for Marquette County,” noted Estler, adding “Less than 2.5% believed tourism had a negative impact on our area. It is our hope that in sharing this information we can help to demonstrate the importance of the industry, support and initiate sustainability measures, and be a positive resource for many.”