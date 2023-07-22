MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Afternoon storms brought heavy rain and wind to parts of the Upper Peninsula. In Marquette, the storm was strong enough to cause some sparks.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Front St. and Michigan St. Firefighters at the scene said they believe a tree branch got tangled in some power lines. When we arrived on the scene, a tree branch was still on fire.

Firefighters also tell us no one was hurt in the incident and credited the Marquette Board of Light and Power with responding quickly, cutting away the offending branches and clearing the scene within an hour.

If you do lose power, here are some links to energy companies around the Upper Peninsula.