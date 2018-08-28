Two arrested in Ontonagon County meth bust

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

ONTONAGON COUNTY -- Two Upper Peninsula residents were arrested Saturday on felony charges for delivering meth.

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) said that on Saturday, August 25, detectives arrested two individuals on felony arrests warrants for delivery of methamphetamine.

The warrants were issued by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office. The 39-year-old man from Ontonagon and a 29-year-old man from Houghton were lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail.

The names of the suspects are being withheld pending arraignment and investigation remains ongoing.

UPSET detectives were assisted by officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on our website at www.upsetdrugs.com.