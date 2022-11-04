NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter sent from Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis, he announced that one high school student had died and another was injured in a crash that Happened Friday morning.

The Negaunee Fire Department shared details earlier on Friday that there was an incident involving a car and logging truck along US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee on Friday.

According to the Negaunee Fire Department, they were called to the intersection at 5:23 Friday morning. They are reporting the two vehicles crashed into each other. Investigators are still looking at the exact details of how the incident occurred.

The letter from Negaunee Schools reads as follows:

It is with deep regret that we inform you about a loss to our school community. This morning, a high school student passed away in a car accident. A second student was also in the accident and is being treated for injuries. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially our students.

Negaunee Public Schools has a crisis response team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. At our schools, we have counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss.

We have enclosed some information that may be useful to you in helping your child at home. If you would like additional information or need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Mr. Brunette, Mrs. Morey or myself.

We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need.

Sincerely,

Dan Skewis, Superintendent

Andrew Brunette, High School Principal

Paul Jacobson, High School Assistant Principal

Michelle Morey, High School Guidance Counselor

Grief Handout:Mental Health Numbers.pdf