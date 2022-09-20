MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people from Marquette County are facing felony charges after the Marquette Police Department (MPD) says they were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, MPD officers conducted a traffic stop on US-41 near McClellan Ave in Marquette for a vehicle occupied by Shireen Elizabeth-Brondi Glenn of Marquette and Allen James Hutchens of Gwinn. During the stop, the officers learned that Glenn and Hutchens had unrelated outstanding arrest warrants.

After a search of the vehicle, officers found over 57 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia used for methamphetamine.

Both Glenn and Hutchens were arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail for Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.

Glenn and Hutchens were arraigned in the 96th District Court on Monday, September 19.

Glenn remains lodged at the Marquette County Jail with a $5,000 bond and a Probable Cause Hearing set for Wednesday, September 28. MPD says Hutchens was released on personal recognizance and also has a Probable Cause Hearing set for September 28.