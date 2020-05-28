Two new COVID-19 cases in Houghton County both linked to traveling from outside of Michigan

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Currently, Houghton County is treating 4 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, but the 2 most recent cases both have something in common. Travel.

One of the individuals who tested positive recently traveled from another state to visit family, while the other recently returned from their winter home in another state.

Both people started showing symptoms once they arrived in Houghton County.

Cathryn Beer, the Administrator and Health Officer at the Western U.P. Health Department, stresses the importance of following CDC sanitary guidelines.

“Our best defense, our best tool in the public health toolbox right now is good hygiene practices and physical distancing, so washing your hands for 20 seconds, wearing a mask, keeping that 6 foot distance between you and others is extremely important going forward,” said Beer.

“Also, cleaning commonly touched surfaces is important, especially as we reopen and people are on the move.”

Beer said if individuals decide to fly or drive to visit family, friends, or travel out of town for work, quarantining should be the first thing they do when they come back home.

“People that are coming to the area, particularly out-of-state or who have maybe airline traveled recently should really be quarantining for at least 14 days when they come to the area,” said Beer.

“Going back to the travel advisory we had issued in April, where we asked people to perhaps do their grocery shopping before they came back to the area, so they don’t expose our local residents to any virus they may have picked up, particularly if they are asymptomatic and are carriers.”

The Western U.P. Health Department is currently investigating these 2 cases and will inform any close contacts about their risk of exposure.