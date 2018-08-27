Local News

Two people injured in Breitung TWP. car crash

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 10:00 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 10:00 AM EDT

BREITUNG TWP. - Two people are being treated for injuries after being involved in a car crash this weekend.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post responded to a three vehicle personal injury crash Saturday evening at US-141 and Breitung Avenue.

According to police, an eastbound vehicle operated by 73-year-old Kathryn Abraham-Coffman of Iron Mountain attempted to cross US-141 when it struck a northbound vehicle operated by 64-year-old Margaret Harvath of Niagara. The collision caused Harvath's vehicle to collide with a third vehicle, operated by 34-year-old Matthew LaLonde, which was stopped at the stop sign on Lincoln Avenue headed west.

Both Abraham-Coffman and Harvath were transported by ambulance to Dickinson Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Harvath was later released and Abraham-Coffman was transferred to another facility for evaluation and treatment. She was also cited for failure to yield.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Assisting at the scene were Kingsford Public Safety, Breitung Township Fire Department, and Integrity Ambulance.

