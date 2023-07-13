UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – One way we honor our veterans here in the Upper Peninsula is through the U.P. Honor Flight.

U.P. Honor Flight is a non-profit organization that brings local veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day to see the memorials in their honor. U.P. Honor Flight has two missions each year, with each flight costing around $135,000. To help with these tours of honor, U.P. Honor Flight has two upcoming fundraisers to raise money for the cause.

“‘Pulling For Honor’ is going to be held in Escanaba on August 5, and we’re looking for teams of people up to 10 people and then they are going to race to pull a FedEx semi tractor trailer,” said U.P. Honor Flight President Scott Knauf. “We’re going to shut down two blocks of Ludington Street in Escanaba. And then the team of 10 people will pull it and whoever pulls it the fastest will be declared the final winner.”

“Pulling For Honor” will also include a kids pull, food vendors, and medals awarded. Costumes are also encouraged. You can register your team here. There is another fundraiser currently underway in Marquette that benefits the U.P. Honor Flight.

“We have a fundraiser going on right now. And there was a coffee table donated to us, and we are selling raffle tickets. And we’re going to draw the winner on November 11, Veterans Day. Right now, for the month of July, it is on display at the Upper Peninsula State Bank in Marquette. And then for the month of August it will be over at Bald Eagle Harley Davidson. Both of those businesses have tickets available to buy for $20 a piece, and also the Thrivent in Marquette on Third Street. They also have tickets available,” said Knauf.

Nature’s Way Woodworking also has a rocking chair for sale for $25,000. If sold, $10,000 will be donated to the U.P. Honor Flight.

U.P. Honor Flight is always looking for more veterans to go on upcoming missions. They are currently accepting veterans who served from 1941 to May of 1975. Airfare, meals, deluxe tour bus, t-shirt and other items are provided at no cost to the veteran. Guardians are also needed.

To apply or to donate to the non-profit, please visit upperpeninsulahonorflight.org.