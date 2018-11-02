Two vehicle crash results in three trapped in truck

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP -- The Marquette County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 West and North Lake Drive in Ishpeming Township at approximately 4:38 pm.

A brown 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 72 year old Ishpeming man, failed to yield to eastbound US 41 traffic and entered the intersection from the north side of North Lake Drive. A 2012 Ford Sara Lee delivery truck, driven by a 41 year old Negaunee man, was traveling eastbound on US 41. The 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck struck the 2012 Ford Sara Lee delivery truck, resulting in heavy and disabling damage to both vehicles.

There were three occupants in the Chevrolet truck. All occupants were entrapped inside of the vehicle. Rescue 131, Ishpeming Township Fire, and EMS used the Jaws of Life to rescue the occupants. All three were then transported to UP Health Systems Marquette hospital for minor injuries and are in stable condition.

Eastbound traffic on US 41 West near North Lake Drive was partially blocked for approximately one hour while the scene was investigated and while crews cleaned the crash scene.

Assisting at the crash scene was Ishpeming Township Fire Department and EMS, Ishpeming City Police Department, Rescue 131, UP Health Systems Bell and Marquette, Anttila's Towing and Crossroads Truck Repair.