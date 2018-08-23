Two women involved in crash

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

The Chocolay Township Police Department investigated a two vehicle traffic crash on M-28 near the Gateway Plaza around 1:50 this afternoon.

A vehicle driven by a 67-year-old woman from Grand Marais pulled out of the Gateway Plaza into the path of a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old woman from St. John, Michigan.

The older woman reported minor injuries and was transported to UP Health System-Marquette. The other driver sought her own treatment.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No citations were issued.

Chocolay Township Police were assisted by Chocolay Township Fire and Rescue, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and UP EMS.