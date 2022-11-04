CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and another is being treated for injuries following a crash in Chassell Township on Friday.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Rd., and US-41 around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Deputies believe the vehicle was headed west on Chassell Painesdale Rd. and drove through the intersection of US-41 without stopping. The vehicle eventually stopped in a wooded area.

A man from Covington was driving the vehicle. He was taking to Portage Health for treatment. One passenger, a woman from Covington, died after being taken to the hospital. Another passenger, a woman from Chassell, died at the scene of the crash.

Alcohol and vehicle speed are suspected to be cause of the crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police accident investigator, Chassell Fire Department and First Responders, Mercy Ambulance, Houghton City Police, Houghton County Medical Examiner’s Office and Superior Service Towing.