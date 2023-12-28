WETMORE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people who live in the Upper Peninsula are safe after a crash on icy roads in South Dakota.

Ryan and Jana Roberts were driving along I-90 near Montrose, S.D. on Wednesday, when they say they hit black ice. Ryan and Jana Roberts were unharmed in the crash. Their pickup truck stayed upright, but the trailer they were hauling which contained more than two dozen sled dogs was destroyed.

Courtesy: Jana Roberts

Courtesy: Jana Roberts

Courtesy: Jana Roberts

Courtesy: Jana Roberts

They went on to say the boxes within the trailer held up and protected all of the dogs. Six went missing after the crash. As of Thursday evening, one puppy was still missing. When we spoke with Jana Roberts through Facebook, she said a local rescue group was working with them to help trap and rescue the missing dog.

Griffin, a 5-month-old dog was still reported missing as of Thursday evening.

Courtesy: Jana Roberts

A family member has coordinated a crowd-funding page to help the mushers and their dogs get home safely and recover from the crash.

If you would like to donate, you can support the Roberts family here.