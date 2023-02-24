MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023 U.P. Food Summit is coming to the Northern Center on Northern Michigan University’s campus on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. celebrates local food, provides networking opportunities, and highlights projects from around the region.

Keynote speakers for 2023 are Roger LaBine,Water Resource Technician for the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and Kathleen Smith, Manoomin Ganawandang or “She who takes care of the wild rice,” for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The day will also feature presentations on the U.P. wide Prescription for Health and the farm-based cold storage grant program.



“Our local food system is something to be celebrated. This event gives people from different parts of the food system a chance to connect with each other. We want to think collectively about where we are now with local food in the UP, and what the future could look like,” said Rachael Pressley, Regional Planner at the Western Upper Peninsula Planning and

Development Region (WUPPDR) and member of the UPFE Food Summit Planning Team.

The event is free, but requires preregistration.