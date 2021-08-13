U.P. health surveys arriving at households this week

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Nearly 24,000 randomly selected households will receive a survey in the mail as part of a community health needs assessment.

The assessment is sponsored by 32 regional healthcare partners which include local health departments, hospitals, clinics, behavioral health agencies and health foundations.

“The purpose of this survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, is to produce an

accurate snapshot of the health of Upper Peninsula residents and to learn more about local

community needs,” said Kate Beer, health officer of Western U.P. Health Department. “By

completing the survey, you can help us plan for the future and bring much-needed services and

funding to meet the health challenges of your community.”

The survey will be delivered in a clear plastic envelope with a cover letter and yellow survey booklet visible. Topics on the survey include health insurance coverage; access to primary care and dental, mental health and substance abuse treatment services; eating and exercise habits; alcohol, tobacco and drug use; chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer; and use of preventative services including flu shots and mammograms. Responses are anonymous and findings will be published for entire counties only, not individuals. Participants may fill out the paper survey and return it in the provided business reply envelope or they may complete the survey online.

The results will be used along with other data to produce a comprehensive community health needs report. The report will be widely available by December 2021.

Each household that completes the survey by August 26 will be entered to win a prize drawing for one of 28 $50 grocery gift cards.