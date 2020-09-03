U.P. in critical need for O+, B+ and A- blood types

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a “critical need” for O+, B+ and A- blood types.
The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.
Please visit our Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.
For Marquette hours and scheduling please call 906-449-1450, Hancock hours and scheduling please call 906-483-1392 and Escanaba hours and scheduling please call 906-786-8420.
